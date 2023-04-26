ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Down 6.1%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s share price were down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.28 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 2,941,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,723,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 6.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

