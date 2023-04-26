ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $32.69

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.69, but opened at $31.62. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 24,763,418 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

