Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.99

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 2360526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PRVB. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Provention Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Provention Bio Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a negative net margin of 880.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million. Analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 2,190,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $53,274,151.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,567,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,601,527.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Provention Bio news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 2,190,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $53,274,151.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,567,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,601,527.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 25,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $259,383.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at $25,803,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,296,869 shares of company stock valued at $54,344,924 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Provention Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 166.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

