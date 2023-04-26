Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Down 96.9% in April

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the March 31st total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,691,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Performance

Psykey stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 535,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,972. Psykey has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Get Psykey alerts:

About Psykey

(Get Rating)

Read More

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Etobicoke, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.