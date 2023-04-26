Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Down 96.9% in April

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the March 31st total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,691,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Stock Performance
Psykey stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 535,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,972. Psykey has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.
About Psykey
