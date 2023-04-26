Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Trading Down 0.1%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.84 and last traded at $22.84. Approximately 37,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 209,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $338.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.20% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

