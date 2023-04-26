Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Coca-Cola Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Coca-Cola in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

NYSE KO opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $276.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.5% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.