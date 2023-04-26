Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lifted by Analyst

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $8.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 5.6 %

WAL opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 182.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 64,452 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $1,399,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.44%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

