Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.51. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

Shares of PNC opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.57. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $117.51 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,604,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

