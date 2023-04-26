Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10. The firm had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 29.92%.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 3.9 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a C$170.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$164.14.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$161.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$159.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$161.52. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$137.26 and a twelve month high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

