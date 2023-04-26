Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EL. UBS Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.46.

Shares of EL stock opened at $247.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $88.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,770. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

