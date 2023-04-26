Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Issued By Zacks Research

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Constellation Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $226.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of -443.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -627.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 409.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

