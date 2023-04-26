QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $346.00

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 346 ($4.32) and traded as high as GBX 377.80 ($4.72). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 372.20 ($4.65), with a volume of 1,516,045 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded QinetiQ Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.74) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.37) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 441.25 ($5.51).

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 339.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 346.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,216.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46.

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

About QinetiQ Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,258.06%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

