RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
RADCOM Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 million, a PE ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. RADCOM has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $12.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM
RADCOM Company Profile
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RADCOM (RDCM)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.