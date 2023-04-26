RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

RADCOM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 million, a PE ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. RADCOM has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $12.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

RADCOM Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in RADCOM by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after buying an additional 360,816 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in RADCOM by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 623,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,223 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in RADCOM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 492,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in RADCOM by 11.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RADCOM in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

