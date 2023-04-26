Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.94

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and traded as low as $3.74. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 275 shares traded.
Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89.
About Raiffeisen Bank International
Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.
