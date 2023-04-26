Raymond James Trims United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Target Price to $205.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.29% from the company’s previous close.

UPS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.78.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 10.0 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $176.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.98 and a 200-day moving average of $180.32. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

