Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.50

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.50 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 129.50 ($1.62). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.62), with a volume of 348,893 shares changing hands.

Real Estate Credit Investments Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 135.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of £294.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,427.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Real Estate Credit Investments’s payout ratio is presently 13,333.33%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

