Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Trading Down 0.9%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.57. Approximately 98,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 138,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Real Matters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Real Matters Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$330.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.21, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.70.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

