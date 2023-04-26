Red Cedar Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,836 shares during the period. Copart makes up approximately 7.2% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $77.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,005. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.69. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

