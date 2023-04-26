Red Cedar Capital LLC Sells 2,007 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Red Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Valmont Industries comprises about 2.0% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.75.

Insider Activity

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

VMI traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,920. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $213.27 and a one year high of $353.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.