ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,158.52

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 43.5% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $9,158.52 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00310671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018944 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000707 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

