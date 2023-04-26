Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Short Interest Down 60.7% in April

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWOD. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 142,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ RWOD traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,342. Redwoods Acquisition has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $11.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

