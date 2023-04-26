Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 527,068 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 348,826 shares.The stock last traded at $38.04 and had previously closed at $37.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTO shares. Barclays started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Rentokil Initial Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84.
Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 63,187 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rentokil Initial (RTO)
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
- Already a 2023 Two-Bagger, DraftKings May Be Headed for Third
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.