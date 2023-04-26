Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 527,068 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 348,826 shares.The stock last traded at $38.04 and had previously closed at $37.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTO shares. Barclays started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 63,187 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

