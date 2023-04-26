Request Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, Request has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $94.34 million and $1.05 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0944 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00027596 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019041 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00017932 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,610.95 or 1.00077092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09264592 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $945,406.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

