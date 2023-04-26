Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.11). Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 5.63%.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge to a “sell” rating and set a C$53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.29.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$53.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.14. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$48.88 and a 52 week high of C$59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.34%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

