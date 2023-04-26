Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.11). Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 5.63%.
Enbridge Stock Performance
Shares of ENB stock opened at C$53.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.14. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$48.88 and a 52 week high of C$59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03.
Enbridge Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.34%.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
Featured Stories
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.