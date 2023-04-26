Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mercury Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Sinha now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Mercury Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $229.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.25 million.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $255,973.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at $28,440,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at $28,440,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 211,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 182,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 110,739 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Articles

