Research Analysts Set Expectations for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.83. The consensus estimate for Expeditors International of Washington’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Shares of EXPD opened at $109.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,995,000 after buying an additional 71,855 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,997,000 after acquiring an additional 290,863 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,268 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading

