Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Shares Down 2.1%

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $229.00 and last traded at $229.00. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.34.

The Reserve Petroleum Co engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and development. It manages minerals with a focus on the Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota regions. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

