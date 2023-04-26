Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,086,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,657,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Raytheon Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,008 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.97.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

RTX stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,356. The company has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.