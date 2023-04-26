Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,930,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,972 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Bank of America worth $163,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 182,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 168,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.53. 9,802,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,656,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28. The company has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

