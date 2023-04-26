Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,685,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,183 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.8% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $186,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $3.74 on Wednesday, reaching $112.79. 1,230,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,150,785. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $116.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

