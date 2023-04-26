Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $119.89 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,362,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $119,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after buying an additional 4,898,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,636,000 after buying an additional 4,361,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,901,000 after buying an additional 4,050,118 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,158,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,976,000 after buying an additional 540,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,747,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,684,000 after buying an additional 608,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at $971,634.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,701. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

