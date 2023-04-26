Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 10,364 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.18% of Simon Property Group worth $70,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.74. The stock had a trading volume of 96,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,376. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.