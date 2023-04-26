Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 13,365 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 609,143 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,365 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $60,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.9 %

SBUX traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.31. 1,650,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $111.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.