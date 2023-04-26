Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 18,900 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of PayPal worth $87,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

PayPal Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.15. 2,604,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,306,144. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average of $77.50. The stock has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

