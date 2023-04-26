Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,339,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,355,000 after buying an additional 1,057,958 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 700,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,889,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,940.3% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 185,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 176,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.52. 5,083,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,237,643. The company has a market capitalization of $217.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.