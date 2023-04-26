Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $278,000 Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after buying an additional 80,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $8.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $663.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,939. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $670.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $610.65. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $691.13.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

