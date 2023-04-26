Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 67,640,031 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,206,000 after buying an additional 561,167 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,596,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 692,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,828. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.