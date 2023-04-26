Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.
LYB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.84. 136,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,542. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
