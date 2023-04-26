Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 26,465.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,754,000 after acquiring an additional 803,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after acquiring an additional 550,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.00.

Amgen Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,314. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.44 and a 200-day moving average of $257.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.