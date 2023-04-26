Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.97.

RTX traded down $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.30. The company had a trading volume of 878,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,773. The company has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

