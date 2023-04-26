Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the March 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Revival Gold Trading Down 3.7 %

RVLGF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,450. Revival Gold has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segment: Canada, Australia, and the United States of America. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

