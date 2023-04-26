Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $20.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.24.

RVLV stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,778 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after buying an additional 519,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,838,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 482,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,060,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

