Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Reaches $1.11 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $15,793.94 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00027681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00018096 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,824.30 or 0.99904380 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00210155 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15,849.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

