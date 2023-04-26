Robert W. Baird Increases PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $160.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $140.43 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $145.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.28 and a 200 day moving average of $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.