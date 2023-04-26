Rollins Financial Has $1.53 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

