Rollins Financial Has $344,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $53.26.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

