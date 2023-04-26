Rollins Financial Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Rollins Financial trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,747 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial owned 0.12% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,486.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 951.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of QQQJ opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $27.62.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

