Rollins Financial Increases Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 805.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

