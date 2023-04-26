Rollins Financial Sells 11,586 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Rollins Financial reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,586 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $505,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

