Rollins Financial Sells 24,044 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rollins Financial lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,044 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.2% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bank of America by 60.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,390,000 after purchasing an additional 214,966 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $230.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

